Social Distancing: Touring Holiday Lights

You guys are doing a good job of keeping the Christmas spirit going during COVID.

I shared my first foray into decorating Christmas cookies Monday.

After that, Linda in Ottertail, Minnesota shared her delicious-looking candy cane cookies with us. Man, I wish I could eat one of those. I love how she twisted the red and white-colored dough together for those cookies.

And then Michael in Moorhead shared this photo with us of his Christmas light display. He’s even got a donation spot for Churches United. That’s channeling the spirit of giving right there.

We’re talking more Christmas lights today. My girlfriend got a shot of the beautiful tree lit up at the new ice rink downtown. We went and checked it out a few days ago.

If you want to go on a tour of lights in the metro, the website Fargo Mom put together a nifty list of impressive light displays and light shows across the Metro.

We went and did the North Fargo route they listed, and it did not disappoint.

Here’s a link to their list.

The list sure makes it easier to find the big displays than just randomly driving throughout town, but that's fun too! Tell me how you're celebrating the last few days before Christmas.