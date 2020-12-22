Thousands of Minnesotans have received COVID-19 vaccine

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Minnesota health officials report nearly 3,000 health care workers in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The state received 48,000 doses last week with the final doses expected to arrive on Friday.

Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann says 94,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Minnesota by Wednesday.

She expects health care workers and long term care staff and residents will be vaccinated by the end of January.

“We will eventually get to the point where the vaccine is widely available, and we’re all anxious to get there, and we will. It’s just going to take time,” Ehresmann adds.

It’s unclear when the state will move to the next phase of vaccination, which will include those older than 65 and frontline essential workers like teachers, police officers and firefighters.