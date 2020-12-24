Camper in Fargo is destroyed after it catches on fire
There was no one inside of the camper at the time.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — At around 1:30 p.m., fire crews respond to 437 23rd Street South of reports of a camper fire.
Officials say when crews arrived on scene, a camper in between two homes was fully engulfed.
They say there was also a possible explosion.
Officials say the fire was controlled within a couple of minutes.
There was no one inside of the camper at the time.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.