Camper in Fargo is destroyed after it catches on fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — At around 1:30 p.m., fire crews respond to 437 23rd Street South of reports of a camper fire.

Officials say when crews arrived on scene, a camper in between two homes was fully engulfed.

They say there was also a possible explosion.

Officials say the fire was controlled within a couple of minutes.

There was no one inside of the camper at the time.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.