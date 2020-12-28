CARES Act includes funding for small venues, including Bluestem

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) says a bill she co-sponsored to provide $15 billion for independent venues is included in the CARES Act coronavirus relief package.

In June, Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas introduced the “Save Our Stages Act” to provide grants for independent venues affected by the pandemic.

Klobuchar says small venues, like Moorhead’s Bluestem Amphitheater have been hard-hit. She says about 90 percent of venue owners and promoters are at risk of closing without additional financial assistance.

The grants will provide six months of financial support to keep venues afloat and pay employees