Eagles Club 2342 in Detroit Lake launches Keep The Lights On 2020 donation box

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.- A club in Detroit Lakes is asking for the community’s help while struggling to get by amid the pandemic.

Eagles Club Aerie 2342 had to close for a few months in the spring.

Even though they are now open, restrictions have made it hard for them to continue. The club is still trying to plan fundraisers and events, but says that the number of people that are going to be able to attend is lower.

They decided to create a Keep the Lights On 2020 donation box to keep the doors open and continue to help those in most need.

“It hurts to not be able to help out our community. Like I said before, we donated to the fire department, and there’s certain areas of the community that need help. And it’s still good for us to give back to the community,” Eagles Club Aerie 2342 President Earl Skogen said.

Click here to reach out to the club and donate.