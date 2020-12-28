Fargo woman brings awareness to mental health through hula hooping

They will begin after the new year and run for six weeks.

FARGO, N.D. — A local woman is hosting a class to bring awareness to mental health issues in a unique way.

It’s a hula hooping course to bring awareness to mental health and help reduce symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. The classes involve music to bring out rhythm in a therapeutic way as the hoop moves around the body.

“I just want to offer that space and hold that space for other people and if hula hooping is something that helps them feel better from their mental health like that’s great I love being a part of that and I want to show it to the community,” Honeysuckle Hooping Owner Brittany Colbert said.

Colbert says anyone can join the class, but spots are limited.

