Longtime Jamestown Legislator, Educator and Coach Dead at 85

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Political leaders are praising the life of a former longtime member of the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Lyle Hanson died Wednesday at the age of 85.

He was elected in 1979 and served 34 years in the House, 16 of those years as the House Caucus Chairman.

He taught history at Jamestown Public Schools, where he also was the head track coach.

Gov. Doug Burgum says Hanson “was a staunch supporter of education and the outdoors”.

Sen. John Hoeven says Hanson will be “remembered for his long service as a state legislator, his work as an educator, his contributions to local athletics and his broad volunteerism”.