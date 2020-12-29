After quiet Christmas, COVID-19 cases rise in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 in North Dakota rose to nearly 13% in the last day after hovering between about 3% and 5% during the Christmas holiday.

State health officials said Tuesday there were 294 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, out of a total of 1,530 examinations. A total of 91,829 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Six new deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, lifting the total number of fatalities to 1,276.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that death count is fourth highest per capita nationwide at 167 deaths per 100,000 people.