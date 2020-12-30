Two North Dakotans get allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health announces two people have gotten suspected allergic reactions after receiving the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Health officials say they had no history of anaphylactic reactions and the two incidences were unrelated.

The reactions were discovered during the 15 minute post-vaccination observation period recommended by the CDC.

NDDOH says both recovered and were not hospitalized. They were told not to get the second dose of the vaccine.

“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a far greater risk for North Dakotans, with about 1 in 600 North Dakotans having died with COVID-19 and 1 in 250 being hospitalized. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

The Health Department has contacted the CDC and the reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.

NDDOH says anaphylaxis following vaccines is rare, happening at a rate of about one per one million doses for other types of vaccines.