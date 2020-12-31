North Dakota Updates Its COVID Vaccine Priority Groups

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Dakota Department of Health updates who will be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has given just over 19,000 shots to health care workers and those in long-term care centers and the vaccine is in short supply.

Next up in Phase 1B in mid-January will be those 75 and older and those between 65 and 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions.

The phase also includes teachers and child care workers.

Phase 1C includes guard members, grocery workers and those 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

See the complete list for the phases below:

Phase 1B (in order of priority):

Persons age 75 and older

Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions

Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age

Child care workers

Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12 th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

grade:

Phase 1C (in order of priority):

North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered

Grocery Workers

Public safety answering points (911)

Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A

Free standing clinical laundries

Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

Information technology

All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Following Phase 1C, the state will move to Phase 2, which includes the general public.