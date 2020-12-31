North Dakota Updates Its COVID Vaccine Priority Groups
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Dakota Department of Health updates who will be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state has given just over 19,000 shots to health care workers and those in long-term care centers and the vaccine is in short supply.
Next up in Phase 1B in mid-January will be those 75 and older and those between 65 and 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions.
The phase also includes teachers and child care workers.
Phase 1C includes guard members, grocery workers and those 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.
See the complete list for the phases below:
Phase 1B (in order of priority):
- Persons age 75 and older
- Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
- Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)
- Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
- Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age
- Child care workers
- Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade:
- Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.
Phase 1C (in order of priority):
- North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered
- Grocery Workers
- Public safety answering points (911)
- Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
- Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A
- Free standing clinical laundries
- Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
- Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
- Information technology
- All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
Following Phase 1C, the state will move to Phase 2, which includes the general public.