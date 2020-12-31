North Dakota Updates Its COVID Vaccine Priority Groups

TJ Nelson,
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Dakota Department of Health updates who will be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has given just over 19,000 shots to health care workers and those in long-term care centers and the vaccine is in short supply.

Next up in Phase 1B in mid-January will be those 75 and older and those between 65 and 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions.

The phase also includes teachers and child care workers.

Phase 1C includes guard members, grocery workers and those 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

See the complete list for the phases below:

Phase 1B (in order of priority):

  • Persons age 75 and older
  • Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)
  • Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
  • Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age
  • Child care workers
  • Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade:
    • Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

 

Phase 1C (in order of priority):

  • North Dakota National Guard, not previously covered
  • Grocery Workers
  • Public safety answering points (911)
  • Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Other health care/public health workers not included in phase 1A
  • Free standing clinical laundries
  • Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
  • Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
  • Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
  • Information technology
  • All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Following Phase 1C, the state will move to Phase 2, which includes the general public.

 

 

