Twenty Below Coffee Co. opens Moorhead location

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Twenty Below Coffee Co. is celebrating the official opening of its new Moorhead location by Concordia College.

The yearlong effort filled with planning and soft opens finally comes to a head and customers came flowing in.

After having to close its Downtown Fargo location for a month earlier during the pandemic, the team at Twenty Below are optimistic about this venture.

One of the co-owners is an MSUM alum and is glad to give back to an area that was a big part of his life.

“At Twenty Below we started to create a place where people know your name and they are always glad you came. Just like the Cheers sitcom it was an inspiration for me and my childhood and we really wanted to be that for this community,” Michael Moran said.

There is no indoor seating available due to Covid-19 restrictions, but take out and drive thru options are available.