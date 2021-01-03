Man Arrested In Moorhead After Pointing Gun At Another Vehicle Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an occupied vehicle in Moorhead is arrested.

Police say 29-year-old Vance Jourdain, who has no permanent address, fled from the intersection of 12th street and 5th avenue after the incident Saturday afternoon.

An officer located him in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of 18th Avenue South.

They say Jourdain got out of the vehicle, dropped the firearm and went inside.

He was eventually arrested on outstanding warrants and could face additional charges.

Police say the suspect and victims were not known to each other.