Michelle Fischbach Sworn In To New Session of Congress

Replaces Rep. Collin Peterson Who She Defeated in November

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New members of Congress are sworn in including Republican Michelle Fischbach.

She is representing Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District which was held by Democrat Collin Peterson for thirty years.

In a statement, Fischbach vows to fight for Minnesota and the nation every day that she has the honor of being a Member of Congress.