Rep. Armstrong Will Not Join Republicans Protesting Presidential Electors

Republican releases Statement With 6 fellow Congressional members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong will not be joining other members of his party to object the Electoral College Results on Wednesday.

A group of Republicans plans to reject the presidential electors from battle ground states if Congress doesn’t create a commission to investigate their claims of fraud.

Armstrong sent out a release with 6 other members of his party saying that they are “outraged at the significant abuses in our election system”.

But they go on to say that only the states have authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law.

Armstrong and the others write that they have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution and “we must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”

No word yet from Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.