West Fargo fire department partners with National Guard for free COVID-19 testing

Rapid antigen tests provide results within one hour

WEST FARGO, N.D. — People are getting a sense of reassurance after being able to participate in free COVID-19 rapid testing.

The tests come in partnership with the West Fargo Fire Department and the North Dakota National Guard.

Members throughout the metro lined up inside their cars at The Lights public parking garage where they received the self administered tests to be completed inside their vehicles.

Shortly after taking the rapid antigen tests, event attendees are able to receive their results within one hour.

The testing will be available to the public at The Lights parking garage Monday and Tuesday.

If you live in Fargo you can get tested Monday through Friday from 1 until 5 each day at the Fargo Civic Center.