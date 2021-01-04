ATM stolen from Litchville convenience store

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a convenience store in Litchville.

Sheriff Randy McClaflin says the ATM was stolen Monday morning from the Farmer’s Union Cenex. The sheriff says the front door of the business was smashed and the ATM was pulled out with a vehicle.

McClaflin says surveillance video is being reviewed to see if it provides clues as to who may be responsible.

Within the past month, another ATM was stolen from a convenience store in LaMoure County and there was an attempt to steal an ATM from a bank in Arthur.

Authorities in Barnes, LaMoure and Cass County are investigating the thefts along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.