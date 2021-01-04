Sanford Health workers receive second dose of Pfizer the vaccine

"From my personal standpoint I feel wonderful, the fact that this vaccine is available."

FARGO, N.D. — It’s been three weeks since healthcare workers in North Dakota started to get a sense of relief.

After the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, medical staff at Sanford Health received their first rounds of the Pfizer vaccine.

Now 21 days later, those who received the first dose are able to complete the vaccination requirements and receive their second dose.

“From my personal standpoint I feel wonderful, the fact that this vaccine is available I don’t think it made me anymore confident that the pandemic was over yet so I’m still managing with wearing a mask still doing social distancing and hand hygiene,” Sanford Health Internal Medicine Hospitalist Dr. Rishi Seth said.

Dr. Seth says he will feel more confident over the next few months once the general public is able to receive their vaccinations.