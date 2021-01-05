Covid-19 variant not detected yet in North Dakota

Covid-19 variant (CDC)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – State health officials say so far, a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19 has not been detected in North Dakota.

The mutated strain of COVID-19 is turning up in a growing number of states including New York, California, Colorado and Florida.

“We’re not aware of any cases in North Dakota” according to North Dakota Dept. of Health spokesperson Nicole Peske.

The CDC says the new variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, but says there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.