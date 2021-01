“End of an Era” as Former Maple Inn Comes Down In Polk County

MENTOR, Minn. — A bit of history is coming down in Polk County to make way for new lakefront lots.

Crews are working to knock down the old Maple Inn near Mentor, Minnesota.

Tammy Larson sharing video of the demolition on social media.

The building had a long and rich history and was once a 16-room bed and breakfast on Maple Lake.

Some people say the building was falling apart, others calling it the end of an era.