Moorhead’s Sunset Lanes prepares to reopen after loosening of Covid-19 restrictions

The bowling alley had been closed for roughly two months as it gets set to open its doors on Monday

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Governor Walz loosening COVID-19 restrictions on businesses includes indoor events and entertainment venues. Starting Monday, they’ll be allowed to open 25% capacity with a limit of 150 people. Face masks are required and food cannot be served past 10pm. Sunset Lanes is preparing for it’s reopening on Monday after being closed for roughly two months. Co-owner Darin Sundstrom is curious to see what will be different.

“We’re curious to see how our leagues respond,” Sundstrom said. “They took seven weeks off of bowling, now. The biggest thing is working with the leagues and figuring out a plan for them to continue their season and make them feel like it’s as normal of a season as possible. Typically we open up at noon everyday. Our own bowling will be noon to six, Monday through Friday, then from six to close is league bowling Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday is open bowling from noon to midnight.”

Sundstrom says the hours are subject to change.