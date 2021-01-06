NDSU increases seating capacity at The SHAC to 50 percent

Woken says they will remain practicing the same guidelines put in place to keep everyone safe.

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University Athletics Department has updated venue capacity for the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

“As of our last home competition before Christmas, we were able to have 1,000, but with the new Department of Health regulations, now we can go up to 50 percent,” North Dakota State University Senior Associate Athletic Director Scott Woken said.

That means up to 2,800 fans will be allowed into the sports arena, which hosts women”s and men’s basketball as well as wrestling.

“So those are the two sports we would use that 2,800 number in this facility,” Woken said.

That includes hand sanitizing stations and having signs making sure that people are physically distancing.

“Masks on at all times, and they’ll have all that signage when they enter,” Woken said.

But even as they welcome more fans into the games, one thing they did have to adjust was seating.

“We’ll also seat every other row, and we won’t have people sitting across the aisle from each other. We’re taking about half the seats then with the rows unavailable,” Woken said.

Wolken says they’re excited to host more fans and serve as an outlet of entertainment for sports lovers.

“This is the first conference game since I think February 29th of last year, so I think yes, people will be very excited and we hope they come out and enjoy themselves, again just make sure they’re responsible and follow the rules,” Woken said.

Seating will remain general admission and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

The first home game of the year at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex will take place on Saturday and will it be Women’s and Men’s basketball.