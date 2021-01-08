Video: Multiple fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR) – A large meteor that appeared as a fireball with a bright tail lit up the skies across North Dakota, Minnesota and Canada.

According to the American Meteor Society, the fireball was reported by at least 32 people at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing the fireball in southern, central and northwestern Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and Manitoba.

One witness wrote “Unlike anything I have ever seen.” Another report said the meteor had a “spark trail” as it fell from the sky.

The organization says several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions.