Third Person Dies After Multiple-Vehicle Crash Saturday In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The death toll is now at three after an alcohol fueled crash in Grand Forks involving a driver who police believe was involved in an earlier hit and run in East Grand Forks.

Police say the driver behind the wheel, 21-year-old Jenessa Kelley of Crookston, was pronounced dead at Altru Hospital.

Witnesses tell police that Kelley was driving at a high rate of speed on Demers before hitting a car, an SUV and then a van.

Two people in the van were killed including 52-year-old Laura Van Erem and 72-year-old Nancy Sand, both of Fertile.

Two passengers of the vehicles involved were taken to Altru with injuries.

Police say evidence found on scene suggests alcohol may have played a role in the crashes.