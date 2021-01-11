Bill would require special session after governor declares emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A Legislative committee is considering a bill that would require a special session to deal with emergencies.

The bill says that after a Governor declares an emergency, a special session must be called within 30 to 60 days to have lawmakers weigh in on it.

Sponsors say it isn’t aimed directly at Gov. Burgum and his executive orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they say it would deal with the next emergency.

Opponents of the bill, including the Burgum administration, say they worry it could hinder response to emergencies.

The Judiciary Committee did not take immediate action.