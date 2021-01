High Risk Sex Offender Has New Fargo Address

FARGO, N.D. — A high risk sex offender has a new address in Fargo.

26-year-old Damion Orton is living at 734 College Street North.

Orton was convicted of sexual imposition in 2014 in Burleigh County.

The then 19 year old forced himself on a 14-year-old female runaway who was intoxicated and on drugs.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.