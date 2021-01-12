Marcus Theatres ensures guest safety with increased COVID-19 restrictions

FARGO, N.D. — As business restrictions ease up, a local movie theater is welcoming guests back with COVID precautionary guidelines to ensure safety.

As restrictions are reduced, it may lead people to want to get out of their homes for some entertainment.

“All of our theaters and auditoriums are not at 50 percent, some are below 50 percent to maintain that spacing. All of our auditoriums have increased fresh air intake so tens of thousands of cubic feet per minute being flushed out of the building so it’s always fresh air. It’s a very safe environment,” Marcus West Acres Cinema General Manager Rick Solarski said.

Marcus Theaters’ West Acres Cinema is implementing a few preventative measures to certify guests well being as they slowly welcome them back after opening its doors in late December.

“I expect just the common courtesy that we ask, wear the mask, try to do your best for social distance and at some point in the future we’ll get through this,” Solarski said.

As guest restrictions are set, the same applies for staff.

“Besides masks, we also have partitions. We ask that we do as best we can to maintain social distancing. Gloves are worn with handling food products. We’re constantly sanitizing everywhere you go. We have hand sanitizer,” Solarski said.

To create the best overall experience, Solarski asks those attending a screening to plan ahead.

“I encourage to use the Marcus app to reduce interaction and in exchanging of cash. You can buy your tickets and concessions online,” said Solarski.

People who may still have hesitations of spending over an hour in a room filled with strangers, there are options available.

“One of the big things that we have going on right now is Marcus private cinema. You can rent out an auditorium for a private screening for up to 20 people for only $99 that special is for first run or sub run movies all the way until the end of January,” Solarski said.

The movies available vary day to day.

Solarski says so far guest feedback has been positive.

“Really warmly received, we get a lot of comments from our guests who are so happy and glad that we are open again,” said Solarski.

West Acres Marcus cinema is open four days a week; Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.