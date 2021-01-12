Moorhead church helps reach and feed more people in need of warm meals

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A local church is partnering up with Churches United to reach more people in need of a warm meal.

Trinity Lutheran Church is helping provide the extra space for more people to enjoy the warmth of the indoors as well as freshly prepared meals.

The partnership comes after Churches United had to limit capacity to ensure social distancing throughout the shelter.

The meals change on a daily basis, and are free of charge.

“At the shelter they just make extra portions of it and they bring that food over here, as part of our mission statement is to be a light in the community whether that’s meeting the needs of the people who come through our doors, we’re committed to being here for the community and to being a light,” Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Matt Peterson said.

More of the free meals will be provided throughout the week.