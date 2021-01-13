House votes to impeach Trump a second time

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – For the second time in just over a year, the House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump.

Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not agree to bring that chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19. Still, McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump in the event of a trial.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The only other presidents to be impeached were Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Both were acquitted by the Senate.

President Nixon resigned before he faced almost certain impeachment after the Watergate scandal.