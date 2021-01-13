Social Distancing: Checking Out Local Wildlife

Winter Wildlife Excursion Explores Variety Of Wildlife Close To Home

You have the chance to explore the rich tapestry of wildlife right in the middle of town.

The Red River Zoo and Nature of the North are teaming up today for a winter wildlife excursion by the Hjemkomst Center.

A zoologist will guide nature fans looking for wildlife, their tracks, and other signs of the rich ecosystem here in the valley.

The two group share a goal to help people get out and enjoy nature.

And they say there’s plenty of nature to be found without going far.

The zoo’s executive director, Sally Jacobson, says, “We’re gonna center around a lot of birds. This time of year is actually a really good time for birding since there isn’t leaves on the trees so there’s a lot of them. They’re gonna be a lot more easy to see and spot. But of course you might see some deer. I’m sure you’re gonna see some small mammals.”

You do need snow shoes or skis to head out on the excursion. If you don’t have any, you can rent some from Moorhead Parks & Rec before the event begins.

