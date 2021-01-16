Grand Forks County extends face mask mandate

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — People in Grand Forks County will still be required to wear face coverings in many public settings even though Gov. Doug Burgum is dropping a statewide mask requirement effective Monday.

Grand Forks Health Officer Dr. Joel Walz says the order goes into effect Monday as the state mandate expires.

The order requires masks in indoor businesses and public settings, and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible in public.

Fargo’s mask mandate also remains in effect.

State health officials reported Saturday eight more people have died from coronavirus complications, bringing the total number of deaths in North Dakota to 1,381 since the pandemic began.