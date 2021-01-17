More Security Than Protesters At Minnesota Capitol

No Arrests Reported

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There were two small protests at the Minnesota State Capitol this weekend, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Around 50 Pro-Trump protestors from the “Hold the Line” campaign showed up.

They wanted to distance themselves from the U.S. Capitol protestors and protest peacefully.

Security measures were in place with police officers, state troopers, and the National Guard defending the capitol.

Protestors were outnumbered by the law enforcement presence and members of the media.

The protests lasted only a few hours and there were no arrests reported.

Minnesota’s public safety commissioner says authorities now believe there is no credible, immediate threat from extremists to Minnesota in the runup to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

But Commissioner John Harrington says law enforcement agencies won’t be taking any chances.