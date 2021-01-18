West Fargo Households One Meeting Away From $25 Gift Cards

It is a way to stimulate the local economy during the ongoing pandemic

WEST FARGO, N.D. — People in West Fargo are closer to getting a $25 gift card in their mailboxes.

The City Commission on Monday approving the first reading to establish a COVID-19 relief enterprise fund.

They’ll hold a special meeting next Monday for the second reading and final vote.

If it passes, households will get a $25 gift card by March 1 to use at West Fargo stores and restaurants.

It is a way to stimulate the local economy during the ongoing pandemic.