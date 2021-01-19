Meet RUDI: Jamestown Regional Medical Center shows off new germ-zapping robot

The robot's name was chosen through a contest set up by the medical center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Jamestown Regional Medical Center hosts a contest to name its second germ-zapping robot and the winner is… R.U.D.I.!

It was purchased for $100,000 with the help of the North Dakota Department of Commerce Economic Resiliency Grant.

Their first robot R.O.S.I.E. was bought in 2018.

The robots are 99.9 percent effective in destroying hard-to-kill superbugs in hard-to-clean places.

JRMC staff says more than 400 healthcare facilities around the world use these Xenex germ-zapping robots.