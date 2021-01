Police arrest man for setting his car on fire

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man was arrested for arson after setting his own vehicle on fire outside the Islamic Center.

Police say a witness saw someone walk away from the car before it was engulfed in fire on Sunday.

Their investigation led them to the car’s owner, 33-year-old Hassan Shire Hassan, and he was arrested.

Hassan was taken into custody Monday night.