Sanford, Essentia join forces on COVID-19 vaccine center

FARGO (KVRR) – Sanford Medical Center will be joined by Essentia Health and Cass County Public Health in launching a centralized COVID-19 vaccination center.

Sanford Vice-President, Dr. Doug Griffin, says beginning Wednesday, the vaccination center will be open in the former Gordman’s Department Store building.

“We really think this will, particularly as we anticipate and ramp up getting more vaccine, a nice access point to vaccinate thousands of people in the area” Griffin said.

Griffin said because there is a “very limited supply” of vaccine available, the center is open by invitation only for those currently eligible to be vaccinated.

Griffin said he expects the clinic to initially supply about 1,300 to 1,400 doses, with more allocations expected later.