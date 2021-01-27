Cramer, Hoeven, Armstrong condemn Biden for halting oil, gas leases

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota’s congressional delegation is strongly criticizing President Biden for halting new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Biden signed executive orders to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines. The orders aim to conserve 30% of the nation’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years.

“President Biden’s war on America’s energy producers and the jobs they create shows he is more interested in appeasing the radical left than in helping America’s workers and families” Sen. Kevin Cramer said.

“While he destroys jobs at home, the President is delivering wins to foreign competitors like Saudi Arabia, whose exports to the United States will only increase under these actions, further hurting our economy and weakening national security.”

“The executive order signed today is the wrong approach and undermines our economic and national security” Sen. John Hoeven said.

“We can achieve better environmental stewardship through technological innovation, but locking away access and creating new burdensome and costly regulations that restrict new energy development on federal lands won’t get us there.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong says Biden’s order is a devastating decision.

“President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leases will crush a critical segment of our country’s economy, increase reliance on foreign energy, and weaken our national security. Responsible energy development on our public lands is a major component of North Dakota’s economy, and this ban will strike at the livelihoods of the families reliant on the energy sector.”