Police in Fargo, Moorhead investigate stolen vehicle crash involving injuries

Stolen car crash 1/28/21

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Several people were injured Thursday morning when a stolen vehicle crashed in the vicinity of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street North in Fargo.

Fargo police say the fast-moving vehicle crossed into Moorhead where it was spotted by police before the driver headed back to Fargo on the Center Ave. Bridge.

The vehicle hit a wall and went through a building at the former Mid-Amerca Steel property on NP Avenue.

At least one person fled. Several people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. A gun may have also been found on the front seat floor of the vehicle.

The driver, 48-year old Dexter Jefferson, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

DUI and motor vehicle theft charges will be referred to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash shut down the bridge for more than an hour until the wrecked Ford Escape could be towed away and debris cleared.