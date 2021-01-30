Man arrested after using hairspray as flamethrower at Sanford Sleep Clinic

FARGO, N.D. — A man who police say tried to use a can of hairspray as a flamethrower at Sanford Sleep and Dialysis in Fargo late Friday night is in police custody.

Authorities say 50-year-old Santos Mekwam used the hairspray as a flamethrower and burned things in the entrance of the hospital.

A Sanford employee tried to stop him but Mekwam punched the employee in the nose and ran.

Police later found him walking in a parking lot south of Sanford.

He was arrested for endangerment by fire and an unrelated warrant.

The employee who tried to stop him was not injured.

Mekwam does not have a permanent address.