Fargo Billiards & Gastropub Reopening Under New Ownership Structure

FARGO, N.D. — After closing for good in mid-November last year, Fargo Billiards & Gastropub is reopening next month.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the pool hall will reopen at the end of February with a new ownership structure.

The post says pool, volleyball and ping pong are all coming back along with some new changes.

They are already booking events including rehearsal dinners, reunions and holidays.

A sand volleyball league begins in May.

A number of people commenting on Fargo Billiards & Gastropub’s post about just how excited they are for the return of the business.