LIVE: New Chamber Head Outlines Top Priorities For The Metro

Shannon Full Started As Chamber Leader In December

The new President and CEO of The Chamber is already plenty busy just over two months into the job.

Shannon Full started at the beginning of December. Since then she says she’s met in-person with 75 CEO’s in the region, along with other business leaders, university presidents, superintendents and lawmakers.

She says the top priority she sees in the metro is workforce development.

Full stepped into her job during a pandemic, which she acknowledges is hitting businesses in the hospitality and personal services industry hard.

She says The Chamber is working hard to help get through businesses through the pandemic.

She explains, “Not only giving data and connecting resources, so everything from aid, grant programs, local aid, federal aid to these local businesses, but really also convening our businesses for sounding groups and best practice sharing.”

Full says her and her family are foodies, and have been just getting out to start enjoying some of the restaurants in The Metro.