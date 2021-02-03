Missouri Valley Football Conference Releases Poll and Preseason All-League Teams

NDSU picked first with eight players on all-league team; UND picked seventh

ST. LOUIS, MO. — With the spring football season on the horizon, the Missouri Valley football conference released their preseason poll and all-conference teams.

The Bison had a league-best eight selections make the team highlighted by fullback Hunter Leupke, receiver Christian Watson, offensive lineman Cordell Volson, long snapper Ross Konnelly, defensive lineman Spencer Waege, linebacker Jackson Hankey and defensive backs Josh Hayes and Michael Tutsie. Tight end Josh Babicz was an honorable mention.

North Dakota linebacker Jaxson Turner, defensive back Jordan Canady and offensive lineman Ryan Tobin were also honorable mentions.

NDSU was also tabbed as the favorites to win the conference among the league’s coaches. It’s the ninth consecutive season the Bison have been voted number one, who are riding a 38 game FCS unbeaten streak.

Northern Iowa and South Dakota State are slated to finish two and three. UND was picked seventh in their debut season.

Youngstown State and Missouri State, who are week one opponents for NDSU and UND are eighth and ninth respectively.