Minnesota discourages Super Bowl parties, recommends masks when gathering

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesotans planning to hold Super Bowl parties are being urged to think again, even though the state’s coronavirus numbers are improving.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, says this is probably not the year to have a big Super Bowl party.

She says fans who ignore the advice and gather anyway for the matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay on Sunday should at least wear masks and practice social distancing.

She also discourages people from sharing traditional gameday food.