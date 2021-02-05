Social Distancing: Two Mile Skate Path

People In Warroad Turned A River Into A Giant Ice Skating Path

Ice skating is a popular winter activity. They opened a new rink in downtown Fargo this winter. But if you want more room to stretch your skating legs and socially distance, you can ditch the confines of a rink and go on a two mile journey.

Check this out. People in Northern Minnesota know how to do winter.

A few dedicated winter fanatics turns the Warroad River into a giant skating path.

The Riverbend Skate Path connects the Doc’s Harbor public outdoor rink with a bunch of private rinks along the path.

And if you’re like me and you’re worrying about severing an artery using ice skates, there are groomed cross-country ski and snowmobile paths on either side of the river. You can even snowshoe, walk, or get a sled.

This is awesome, but maintaining the path isn’t cheap. The Warroad Community Partners are raising money to help keep the path in good shape. Click here to learn more and find out how to donate.

This is how you make winter fun during these tough times.

Are you getting outdoors more often this winter?

Let me know. Just don’t try to go cross-country skiing this weekend.

