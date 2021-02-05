Walz activates National Guard for trials of former cops involved in death of George Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance to the Twin Cities area during the upcoming trials of four former officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

The governor says members of the Guard “will be visible and available as needed as public interest increases surrounding the trials.”

“There are some public safety events for which you cannot plan, and there are some for which you can. The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and nearby communities.”

Walz says the executive order is part of a months-long public safety planning process among local law enforcement agencies and all levels of government, including city and county governments, to prepare for heightened interest in the upcoming trials of the former officers.

The governor says because the National Guard is not a law enforcement agency, they must partner with police to help prevent or respond to any unrest.

“This will require significant mutual aid from adjacent cities and counties, which has a fiscal cost. The SAFE Account would ensure that cities and counties across the state that volunteer to send additional police officers are reimbursed for their efforts to help secure this extraordinary event.”