NDDoH Public Health Lab malfunction affects 600+ COVID-19 tests

BISMARCK, N.D. – On January 8, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Public Health Laboratory identified a software malfunction on a piece of laboratory equipment.



The software malfunction was limited to one platform and affected a total of 641 positive COVID-19 results of 102,562 resulted on the machine between Nov. 7, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021.

The issue has been resolved; the results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been notified of the error.

The NDDoH Public Health Lab has analyzed over 1 million samples since the pandemic began in March 2020.