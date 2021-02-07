‘Freezing for a Good Reason’ participants endure a successful 44 hours outdoors.

"This was a 44 hour push and it was very successful, this is a great community and we are lucky to have the service organizations that banded together to make this happen."

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After spending a total of 44 hours outdoors bearing frigid cold temperatures, participants for the Freezing for a Good Reason event are ready to warm up indoors.

“The 44 hours represented over two days represents the 22 veterans a day that commit suicide each day. So that’s why we did it for two days and the tent behind me represents being homeless and not having a place to sleep especially on cold nights like we’ve had this weekend,” FM Legion Riders Director, Tom Krabbenhoft said.

Krabbenhoft describes what he endured for the cause.

“It was miserably cold and in the tent there was a lot of wind swirling through it so it wasn’t even warm, what’s so incredible about this is none of us are spring chickens, but were all out trying to raise some money and awareness and collect some goods for a couple of good causes,” Krabbenhoft said.

Those causes included organizations in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“We’re helping Churches United for the Homeless and the Brady Oberg foundation. We ended up getting all kinds of clothing donations, we raised some cash, we have a lot of food that we collected, we’re hoping that helped out with us doing that,” said Krabbenhoft.

Krabbenhoft says community awareness is key in helping show support for those who may be struggling.

“I just can’t imagine a week straight out in this if somebody has to do it so it was important for us to help out the local homeless shelter and do as much good for them. Veteran suicide, 22 a day that’s too many, one person committing suicide regardless of the circumstances, a day is too much and that needs to stop and needs to go away,” said Krabbenhoft.

Overall, Krabbenhoft says freezing was for a good reason.

“This was a 44 hour push and it was very successful, this is a great community and we are lucky to have the service organizations that banded together to make this happen, we are especially lucky to have a couple of sheriffs to have stepped up for a cause like this,” Krabbenhoft said.

Krabbenhoft says he looks forward to planning next year’s event and is hoping for a much larger turnout.