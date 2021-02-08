Moorhead City Council Member Shelly Carlson appointed mayor

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – After Mayor Johnathan Judd resigned after accepting a 7th Judicial District judgeship, the Moorhead City Council unanimously elected Council Member Shelly Carlson mayor at a council meeting Monday.

The city says citizens will vote on a new mayor in November of 2022.

The city will appoint someone from Moorhead’s second ward to serve as a council member until the 2022 election.

Judd’s first day on the job as Judge in Otter Tail County will be March first. In a Facebook post, he says, “I am excited and looking forward to serving Minnesota residents in a new capacity.”

Watch Monday’s entire City Council meeting below.