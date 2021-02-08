NDSU Volleyball Completes Series Sweep of South Dakota State

Bison now 4-2 on the season

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State University volleyball team swept South Dakota State, 3-0, for the second day in a row Monday afternoon inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-16, 25-23, and 25-22 in favor of the Bison.

NDSU improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Summit League play, while the Jackrabbits fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

NDSU hit .221 for the match and limited the Jackrabbits to .079 hitting – a season-low for Bison opponents.

Freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze paced the Bison with 13 kills, and senior Alexis Bachmeier added 10 kills and 13 digs for a double-double. NDSU freshman libero Taylor Quan tied her season-high with 15 digs.

Senior middle Bella Lien posted eight kills and six blocks for NDSU.

The Bison trailed 10-8 in the opening set before firing off a 7-0 run to go up 15-10. With the score at 18-15, NDSU finished the set on a 7-1 run.

NDSU led 22-17 in the second set, but SDSU rallied to draw even at 23-23. The Bison scored the final two points on a Jackrabbit attack error and a kill from Hinze.

In the final set, NDSU trailed 21-19 but finished with a 6-1 run to seal the sweep. Bachmeier, Hinze and Syra Tanchin notched kills in the decisive run.

NDSU plays at home again on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15, against Oral Roberts.