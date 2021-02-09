Fargo Activists Jog Against DAPL

Three Fargo Runners take to the street to both exercise and Protest.

FARGO, N.D. – Some people in Fargo are voicing their opposition to Dakota Access and Line 3 oil pipelines through exercise.

Subzero temperatures didn’t stop these joggers from making their way from Island Park to City Hall and back on Tuesday.

The group is running in solidarity with the Standing Rock Youth Council, which is completing a bigger challenge of 93 miles in a relay. They say these pipelines will negatively impact the water supply of the people of Standing Rock and similar communities.

“We want to extract the pipeline get it out stop the flow which the judge the North Dakota judge district judge already said it was illegal to have running,” Hunkpapa Lakota of Standing Rock member Henry Gipp said.

“Crucial first step but that’s just it, the first step we need the end of keystone, we need the end of DAPL, we need the end of Line 3, we can not have pipeline developments in the mist of a climate crisis,” Climate Activist Clara Derby said.

On Monday a federal judge rejected another attempt to shut down Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement construction.