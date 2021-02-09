Live Coverage: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic

BUFFALO, Minn. – Multiple people were shot at a Buffalo, Minn. health clinic and a suspect was taken into custody.

Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, says the shooting happened Tuesday at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, and that one person was taken into custody.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gregory P. Ulrich, from Buffalo, is being held in the Wright County Jail.

Police Chief Pat Budke says the situation was contained and there is no further threat.

Gov. Tim Walz says improvised explosive devices were part of the attack, but he didn’t say whether any were detonated.

Hours after the attack, law enforcement cordoned off a neighborhood about a mile from the clinic.